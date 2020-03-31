Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials Works Replica Discontinued

by Leave a Comment

The unique Royal Enfield Bullet Trials Works Replica will no longer be part of the manufacturer’s line-up.

Literally just a year and a few days, that is how long the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials Works Replica fared in the Indian market. While Royal Enfield had previously announced that it would be axing all its 500-cc models, it was considered that the 350-cc Trials model would make it through. Confirmation from the manufacturer now says otherwise.

The Royal Enfield Bullet Trials Works Replica was always an oddball to begin with because, unlike true trials motorcycles, they were just modified versions of their siblings from the Classic range. Perhaps, gauging the market’s lack of interest and the imminent BS6 norms, the Indian thumper brand have decided to discontinue the Trials Works Replica motorcycles.

Royal Enfield do have a few cards in hand, one of which is the new Meteor. We would love to see the manufacturer capitalize on their success in the trials format and maybe introduce a purpose-built trials motorcycle further down the line.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Dragon TT Atila 1000R Concept Bike
India-bound 250cc Triumph spied
KTM roll out a lakh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap