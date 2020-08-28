Revolt Motors Expand with New Dealership in Mumbai

Revolt Motors have expanded with a new dealership or what they like to call ‘Revolt Hub’ in Andheri West, Mumbai.

With a vast demand from customers all over the country and after setting up their infrastructure in Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, Revolt Motors are all set to offer their services in Mumbai. The RV400 will now be available in Mumbai with its first Hub in Andheri (West).

The Revolt RV400 is priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and the RV300 is priced at Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom). The manufacturers have a finance plan called MRP (My Revolt Plan) where the RV400 is available with an EMI of Rs 3,999 (for 38 months plus Rs 3,999 as a one-time booking amount on the website) and the RV300 at Rs 2,999 per month (for 36 months plus Rs 2,999 as a one-time booking amount on the website).

The Revolt RV400 comes packed with a motor powered by a 72-volt lithium-ion battery with a density of 3.24-kWh, giving it a top speed of 85 km/h and offering a maximum range of approximately 150 km on a single charge. On the other hand, the RV300 uses a 2.7-kWh battery pack and has a top speed of 65 km/h with a range of up to 80 km. To address the range anxiety of the customers, the Revolt battery is removable so one can charge the battery at home or office through a 15-Amp charger, or can switch the battery at any of the Revolt Switch Stations in less than 60 seconds. A full battery charge takes around 4.5 hours.

Speaking at the launch, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd, said, “We would like to thank our customers for their trust on us and patiently waiting to experience the RV400. While the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown affected the delivery timelines for some time, we are now sailing smoothly towards achieving our targets as much as we can, adhering to the norms set by the Govt on production. We are hoping to achieve some form of normalcy and are working towards taking the next set of orders from our new hub in Mumbai.”

“We are excited and overwhelmed to be able to cater to our customer’s demand in the city and are confident that Revolt RV400 will prove to be a landmark product to cater to emerging customer needs which is complemented by enhanced performance and stylish design,” he added.