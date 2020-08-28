Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Revolt Motors Expand with New Dealership in Mumbai

by Leave a Comment

Revolt Motors have expanded with a new dealership or what they like to call ‘Revolt Hub’ in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Revolt RV 400 WEB

With a vast demand from customers all over the country and after setting up their infrastructure in Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, Revolt Motors are all set to offer their services in Mumbai. The RV400 will now be available in Mumbai with its first Hub in Andheri (West).

The Revolt RV400 is priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and the RV300 is priced at Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom). The manufacturers have a finance plan called MRP (My Revolt Plan) where the RV400 is available with an EMI of Rs 3,999 (for 38 months plus Rs 3,999 as a one-time booking amount on the website) and the RV300 at Rs 2,999 per month (for 36 months plus Rs 2,999 as a one-time booking amount on the website).

Rahul Sharma, Founder of Revolt Intellicorp WEB

The Revolt RV400 comes packed with a motor powered by a 72-volt lithium-ion battery with a density of 3.24-kWh, giving it a top speed of 85 km/h and offering a maximum range of approximately 150 km on a single charge. On the other hand, the RV300 uses a 2.7-kWh battery pack and has a top speed of 65 km/h with a range of up to 80 km. To address the range anxiety of the customers, the Revolt battery is removable so one can charge the battery at home or office through a 15-Amp charger, or can switch the battery at any of the Revolt Switch Stations in less than 60 seconds. A full battery charge takes around 4.5 hours.

Speaking at the launch, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd, said, “We would like to thank our customers for their trust on us and patiently waiting to experience the RV400. While the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown affected the delivery timelines for some time, we are now sailing smoothly towards achieving our targets as much as we can, adhering to the norms set by the Govt on production. We are hoping to achieve some form of normalcy and are working towards taking the next set of orders from our new hub in Mumbai.”

“We are excited and overwhelmed to be able to cater to our customer’s demand in the city and are confident that Revolt RV400 will prove to be a landmark product to cater to emerging customer needs which is complemented by enhanced performance and stylish design,” he added.

a.chothia@nextgenpublishing.net'

Azaman Chothia – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

MY21 Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 Launched In India
New Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched in India
2020 BS6 Ducati Panigale V2 Launched

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap