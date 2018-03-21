Production of MV Agusta F4 Halted; Turismo Veloce Inbound

MV Agusta have confirmed that they have stopped production of the F4 range globally. A source close to the company has informed us that the motorcycle is being redesigned to be compliant with the latest emission regulations. However, the new F4 range are not the only ones headed our way.

We have confirmation that the Italian marque intends to bring their beautiful sports-tourer, the Turismo Veloce, to India in the upcoming months. The international model is powered by a 798-cc liquid-cooled, in-line three engine that produces 110 PS at 10,150 rpm and a peak torque of 80 Nm at 7,100 rpm. The Turismo Veloce will go up against BMW S 1000 XR, Kawasaki Ninja 1000, and Suzuki GSX-S1000F.

We expect the motorcycle to be priced between Rs 15-20 lakh, ex-showroom. MotoRoyale have also confirmed that they will be bringing SWM Motorcycles to India soon.

Story: Joshua Varghese