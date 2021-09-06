Pan America 1250 Bookings Open for the Second Batch

With the first lot of the Pan America getting completely sold out, the Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp alliance have increased the number of touchpoints across the country for its customers.

In a move to tackle the high demand and deal with increased Pan America 1250 bookings, potential customers may now walk into any of Hero MotoCorp’s 14 fully-functional dealerships to book the new H-D adventure touring model. The seven authorized service centres across the country, exclusively for Harley-Davidson customers, should ease the worry of periodic maintenance from customers’ minds. Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are striving to provide a smooth and pleasurable ownership experience to the existing and prospective H-D customers in India.

Available as completely built-up units (CBUs) the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is priced at Rs 16.90 lakh and the Pan America 1250 Special is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh. The move to expand base comes ahead of the launch of the upcoming Harley-Davidson Sportster S, which will be the premium motorcycle manufacturer’s next model to be launched in the Indian market. Bookings for all the 13 existing models and the Sportster S are currently open.

The Pan America models are powered by the liquid-cooled “Revolution Max” 1,250-cc, V-Twin engine that delivers 152 hp and 128 Nm of peak torque. To minimize overall motorcycle weight, the Revolution Max engine is integrated into the vehicle as the central member of the chassis. Extending the list of industry-first innovations, the H-D Pan America is equipped with Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) technology, a revolutionary new suspension system, which automatically transitions between a decreased height when the motorcycle is parked and the optimal ride height when the motorcycle is in motion.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson said, “We are excited for Harley-Davidson fans and motorcycle enthusiasts in India to experience the Pan America 1250. More than a century ago, Harley-Davidson stood for adventure and continues to do so until today as we present our first adventure touring motorcycle. Offering a differentiated riding experience, we invite adventure seekers to find their freedom across new terrains and experience India on this new motorcycle”.

With Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 bookings opening again, you may read our review right here in case you are considering going for one.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy