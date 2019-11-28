Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Online PUC Comes Into Effect

by Leave a Comment

An online PUC? That’s right. the Pollution-Under-Control Certificate has also gone digital from September 2019.

Online PUC now in effect

The little yellow certificate that finds itself in wallets or on key-chains has bid adieu. With many unaware of the change, a visit to the PUC checkpoints provided some good and some not-so-good surprises for responsible motorists. Good, because the online PUC is now available with a choice of duration of six months or one year, and the little green certificate in a plastic cover has been gotten rid of. The entire process involves a picture of the registration plate taken, by the PUC checkpoints or your brand’s authorized service centres, and uploaded online, with a printout after completion of the test, subject to compliance, being issued which doesn’t need to be carried around as the PUC can be viewed online.

On the flip-side, the not-so-good surprise comes to those with older vehicles that were not issued a smart-card RC (registration certificate). This can be sorted by doing the vehicle’s online registration to make the entry in the database. The old – and rather large – Form 23 now has a contemporary, the Form 23A. Though many are still in the dark about this, a visit to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or a driving school agent is what one would need to do to take care of it. This is applicable for older road-legal vehicles – those that were registered before the issue of smart card RCs. If, however, the vehicle is over 15 years old, it must also pass a fitness test and the requisite Green Tax must also be paid.

With BS VI norms kicking in next year, more efficient and cleaner bikes will be introduced. For those with BS IV two-wheelers, they are also clean vehicles with nothing to worry about. However, whatever the age of the vehicle or its mileage, if there is any noticeable blue smoke or perhaps any blackish soot coming out of the exhaust pipe, we urge you to get your vehicle checked. Not only is it environmentally-detrimental, but ignoring it with the idea that you may save a little money could just lead to a much greater, more expensive problem; one that could leave you without a working vehicle and a major hole in your pocket, too. Always maintain your vehicle well – check the tyre pressure and maintain engine oil level. It will return higher fuel efficiency and run smoother and more reliably, too. Seeing the big picture always helps.

Principal Correspondent at Bike India and Car India. Food for the body. Fuel for the soul.

t: @BikeIndia
f: /BikeIndia

Jim Gorde – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

Yamaha reveal 2013 YZR-M1 livery
Benelli 1600cc bike incoming
New 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap