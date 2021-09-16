Okaya Freedum E Scooter Launched

Prices for the latest Okaya scooter start at Rs 69,900 (ex-showroom)

The Okaya Freedum electric scooter has just been launched, and is available with lithium-ion and lead-acid battery options. With 12 colourways to choose from, the Okaya Freedum will be available at any of the brand’s 120 dealerships, with plans to set up another 800 touch points soon.

The Okaya Freedum is manufactured entirely in the company’s manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh, and will be available in four variants, ranging from low-speed scooters to high-speed, high-range versions capable of 250 kilometres on a single charge. The lithium-ion-equipped variant can be fully charged in under five hours, while the lead-acid-battery version will take eight to ten hours for a fll charge. Both versions are capable of a 25 km/h top speed, and are equipped with regenerative braking and a reverse gear.

On the occasion of this launch, Okaya Power Group Managing Director Anil Gupta had this to say, “Electric is the future and we find ourselves best placed to offer a high-quality, value for money proposition to every Indian. Owing to our allied business interests, it is only natural for us to have an advantage in the market space”.