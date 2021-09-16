Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Okaya Freedum E Scooter Launched

by Leave a Comment

Prices for the latest Okaya scooter start at Rs 69,900 (ex-showroom)

The Okaya Freedum electric scooter has just been launched, and is available with lithium-ion and lead-acid battery options. With 12 colourways to choose from, the Okaya Freedum will be available at any of the brand’s 120 dealerships, with plans to set up another 800 touch points soon.

The Okaya Freedum is manufactured entirely in the company’s manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh, and will be available in four variants, ranging from low-speed scooters to high-speed, high-range versions capable of 250 kilometres on a single charge. The lithium-ion-equipped variant can be fully charged in under five hours, while the lead-acid-battery version will take eight to ten hours for a fll charge. Both versions are capable of a 25 km/h top speed, and are equipped with regenerative braking and a reverse gear.

On the occasion of this launch, Okaya Power Group Managing Director Anil Gupta had this to say, “Electric is the future and we find ourselves best placed to offer a high-quality, value for money proposition to every Indian. Owing to our allied business interests, it is only natural for us to have an advantage in the market space”.

a.khumbatta@nextgenpublishing.net'

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner.

Anosh Khumbatta – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

TVS Raider 125: Need to Know
TVS Raider 125 Launch Price in India
Husqvarna EV Concepts Showcased

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap