Official: Piaggio To Launch Aprilia SXR 160 In India By October 2020

The launch of India-specific Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-styled scooter has been delayed due to the Coronavirus lockdown and it will now come to our shores during the upcoming festive season.





Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, the Aprilia SXR 160 enthralled the crowd with its stylish Italian design, features and sporty stance. The only scooter that comes somewhat close with its design, would be the Suzuki Burgman Street. The SRX range was scheduled for a launch in the middle of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed things. The company has already lost valuable time for development and testing of the Aprilia SXR 160, and hence the delay in the launch as they would like to launch a well-engineered product.

Speaking to us during a recent Bike India Pit Stop, Diego Graffi, CEO and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (the mother company for brands like Vespa and Aprilia) disclosed, “We are trying to recover the lost time for development through a crash-development plan with the help of our colleagues in Italy. We have lost more than one-and-half a month due to the pandemic which has stopped activity not just in India but even in Italy where we have our R&D for two-wheelers. Despite that, we are targeting to launch the Aprilia SXR 160 by end of Q3 or latest by the beginning of Q4 to have it in the market right in time of the festive season.” Those of you who have been waiting for the new Aprilia SXR 160 can now heave a sigh of relief as the maxi-style scooter should reach showrooms by end of September or early October.



The Aprilia SXR 160 will be one of the most premium scooters to be available in the market, with an expected asking price of close to Rs 1.2 lakh. The BS6 version of the Aprilia SR 160 has recently been introduced at Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom), meaning the maxi-style SXR would demand a premium of about Rs 15,000-18,000.

Like it’s sibling, the Aprilia SR160 will employ the same BS6 160-cc single-cylinder engine that makes 11 hp at 7,600 rpm and 11.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. We won’t be surprised if the engineers fine-tune the unit further to make it sportier still. The chassis, brakes and suspension are expected to be similar to the SR 160, but we hope the ride quality is plusher to suit the maxi-scooter stance. It seems to have a longer wheelbase, while the steering rake angle also appears to be more relaxed. Interestingly, unlike the 14-inch wheels seen on the SR range, the Aprilia SXR 160 will sport smaller 12-inch alloy wheels.



Justifying the premium pricing, the Aprilia SXR 160 comes with a fancy feature in the form of an LCD multifunctional information display with the option of connecting to smartphones via Bluetooth. Apart from the under-seat cavity, the SXR offers a storage compartment on the apron also. There is even a mobile-phone dock, and even a USB charging port. And you get four colour schemes to choose from including blue, red, white and black.

No surprises that Piaggio India have targetted an October launch, as a lot will ride on the festive season in the Indian auto space. A positive buying sentiment is the only hope to reviving the Indian economy. And new two-wheeler models like the Aprilia SXR 160 play an important role in bringing back excitement in the automobile industry.

