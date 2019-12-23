New Yamaha Ray ZR and Street Rally 125

The new Yamaha Ray ZR and Street Rally were recently announced and will make their way into the 125-cc scooter segment. The new models come with several new features, new colours, and, of course, a whole new engine.

The new Yamaha Ray ZR and Street Rally are now powered by BS VI-compliant, air-cooled and fuel-injected 125-cc “Blue Core” engine that has a power output of 8.2 hp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 9.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The power output is 30 per cent more and the economy figures are 16 per cent higher compared to their 113-cc predecessors. This is because of the new ‘start and stop’ feature that prevents engine idling and subsequent start with a single twist of the throttle, which uses sensors to assess the riding environment. A front disc brake is offered with a Unified Braking System’ (UBS) that also engages when the rear brake is used. The Smart Motor Generator (SMG) fitted into these 125-cc scooters uses electronic controls for a quieter engine start without the need for a conventional starter and also features a side-stand engine cut-off switch.

The styling concept of the new Yamaha Ray ZR is ‘Armored Energy’ which evokes a feeling of a powerful motorcycle. The sporty, sharp-looking headlight is Class-C compliant while the Y-shaped LED position light adds greater originality to design. The turn signals in the front and rear use individual mounting stalks like those used for motorcycles. The Ray ZR is available in both drum and disc brake versions, while the disc brake version gets a digital instrument cluster as a new feature. The new Ray ZR is available in a wide range of new colours: Dark Matte Blue, Metallic Black, Cyan Blue, Matte Red Metallic and Reddish Yellow Cocktail.

The new Street Rally 125 FI also fuses motorcycle elements of those with a scooter and scatters them throughout design. Brush-guards shield the rider’s hands from oncoming airflow and also adds a sporty touch to the scooter. It additionally offers a fully-digital instrument cluster, side panels designed to look like a frame, and block-pattern tyres. The new Street Rally comes in two colours: Deep Metallic Purplish Blue and Sparkle Green.

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies, said, “The new Ray ZR

125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI has been introduced into the market to cater to customers who are looking for adventure and fun with scooters that exceeds a mere purpose of daily commuting. The new Ray ZR 125 FI and the Street Rally 125 FI gets loaded with further power and design excellence that will enter the 125-cc scooter segment, so that with more power, new technologies and improved engineering, Yamaha can fulfil the passion of riding and adventure for scooter customers.”

