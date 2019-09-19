New TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition Launched in India

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition is here, though many enthusiasts had their hopes high as they expected it to be a BS VI version of this sporty 125-cc scooter.





TVS Motor Company have had the grapevine working overtime since the time they released a teaser video on the official TVS Ntorq Instagram page. The clip shows a close-up of a new TVS Ntorq donning what seems like a new matte black body colour with red checkered-flag-inspired decals. The more intriguing bit is the full-LED headlamp with T-shaped DRLs that match the similar-shaped tail-lamp cluster. Though many TVS Ntorq fans expected the new scooter to be a fuel-injected, BS VI upgrade of the scooter, for now, they’ll have to make do with a TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edtion.



For now, the TVS Ntorq Race Edition continues to be powered the 124.79-cc, SOHC three-valve, air-cooled single, that churns out 9.4 hp at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. No, it doesn’t get fuel-injection nor is it BS VI compliant… at least, not yet. What’s new on the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition, you ask? As seen in the teaser video, the Race Edition gets signature LED DRLs and an LED headlamp. The new bit is the inclusion of a hazard lamp function (blinkers), and checkered flag graphics along with the ‘Race Edition’ emblem to highlight its TVS Racing pedigree. Colour options include matte black (seen in the video), metallic black and metallic red. You also get faux carbon-fibre highlights and sportier seat upholstery.

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition has been priced at Rs 62,995 (ex-showroom) making it Rs 3,100 more expensive than the standard version. You’ll have to wait for the BS VI-compliant TVS Ntorq for a bit longer as we hope to see it early next year, closer to the Auto Expo 2020.