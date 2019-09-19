Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

New TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition Launched in India

by Leave a Comment

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition is here, though many enthusiasts had their hopes high as they expected it to be a BS VI version of this sporty 125-cc scooter.



TVS Motor Company have had the grapevine working overtime since the time they released a teaser video on the official TVS Ntorq Instagram page. The clip shows a close-up of a new TVS Ntorq donning what seems like a new matte black body colour with red checkered-flag-inspired decals. The more intriguing bit is the full-LED headlamp with T-shaped DRLs that match the similar-shaped tail-lamp cluster. Though many TVS Ntorq fans expected the new scooter to be a fuel-injected, BS VI upgrade of the scooter, for now, they’ll have to make do with a TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edtion.

For now, the TVS Ntorq Race Edition continues to be powered the 124.79-cc, SOHC three-valve, air-cooled single, that churns out 9.4 hp at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. No, it doesn’t get fuel-injection nor is it BS VI compliant… at least, not yet. What’s new on the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition, you ask? As seen in the teaser video, the Race Edition gets signature LED DRLs and an LED headlamp. The new bit is the inclusion of a hazard lamp function (blinkers), and checkered flag graphics along with the ‘Race Edition’ emblem to highlight its TVS Racing pedigree. Colour options include matte black (seen in the video), metallic black and metallic red. You also get faux carbon-fibre highlights and sportier seat upholstery.

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition has been priced at Rs 62,995 (ex-showroom) making it Rs 3,100 more expensive than the standard version. You’ll have to wait for the BS VI-compliant TVS Ntorq for a bit longer as we hope to see it early next year, closer to the Auto Expo 2020.

Sarmad Kadiri – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Royal Enfield launches the new Bullet 500 in India
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Slated For May 2019 Launch
2019 Yamaha FZ-S FI V 3.0 Specs and Price Revealed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap