New KTM 390 Duke Revealed

The new KTM 390 Duke has recently been teased with some new features and brand new colour schemes, which makes for an even more aggressive stance for the naked 390.

The new KTM 390 Duke now looks sharper, more agile and, with its sharper design it may even be called a baby 790. It comes with a revised frame and a sharper fuel tank. The new KTM 390 Duke now comes with BS VI and is likely to come with some engine, suspension and braking updates as well.

The new KTM 390 Duke is now said to come with a quickshifter+ that provides clutchless bi-directional gearshifting to maximize thrill. The new KTM 390 Duke is now getting some of its new features from its older brother, the Duke Adventure 390.

The new KTM 390 Duke is to come out this summer and the price is said to go up by 15,000.

Image credits- Powerdrift