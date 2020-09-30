Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Near Production-Ready Triumph Trident Revealed

by Leave a Comment

2021 will see the British marque bringing back the legendary Triumph Trident name.

Triumph is today known for their punchy three-cylinder motors, and this legacy can be traced back to the company’s first triple, the 1968 Triumph Trident. In honour of the machine that kicked off the brand’s love affair with the inline triple, Triumph have spent the last four years developing a 21st century Trident, and this machine is going through a round of final testing in preparation for a 2021 launch.

The Triumph Trident will be powered by the 675-cc motor that has no less than a cult following from its days powering the Daytona 675 and previous-generation Street Triple. It will be positioned as an entry point into Triumph’s roadster line-up, and as such we can expect extremely competitive pricing from the Hinckley brand. We can see from these images that the new Triumph Trident will be a fairly basic naked roadster with a few retro touches, and Triumph have stated that the three-cylinder motor will be tuned more for torque and rideability that outright horsepower. If priced right, this entry-level triple could attract a new generation of bikers into the Triumph fold.

Stay tuned for more…

a.khumbatta@nextgenpublishing.net'

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner.

Anosh Khumbatta – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Harley-Davidson 338R Patent Images Leaked
Honda H'ness CB 350 Launched In India
2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS Launch on 8 October

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap