2020 Kawsaki Z650 BS6 Launched in India

New features, styling and a BS6 engine make the MY21 Kawasaki Z650 more attractive, but the Japanese street-fighter becomes dearer by Rs 25,000.



In a bid to revamp their entire line-up with BS6 compliant engine, India Kawasaki Motors has been on a launching spree recently. The Japanese company had launched the Kawasaki Versys 1000 BS6, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 and even reduced the price of the BS6 Kawasaki W800 by Rs 1 lakh.

And now India Kawasaki Motors have launched the MY21 Kawasaki Z650 BS6, which is essentially the street-fighter version of the popular Kawasaki Ninja 650. The changes on the MY21 Z650 include a refreshed LED headlamp set-up which now follows the company’s ‘Z’ Sugomi design philosophy more closely. The MY21 Kawasaki Z650 BS6 resembles the larger Z-series bikes due to a similar low-positioned head, crouching stance and an upswept tail styling.



The other new addition is the new 4.3-inch colour-TFT screen which along with providing a host of information now also gets smartphone connectivity. Sadly, the MY21 Kawasaki Z650 still doesn’t offer any new-age riding aids apart from a basic ABS, which is a shame because more affordable bikes come factory fitted with cornering ABS and traction control nowadays. As a consolation, the MY21 Kawasaki Z650 BS6 are equipped with sticky Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres which have helped make the new bike about 2 kg lighter than the outgoing BS4 model.

The MY21 Kawasaki Z650 still draws power from the 649 cc parallel-twin engine but it has been worked upon to make it cleaner to adhere to BS6 emission norms. As before, it makes 68 hp of peak power though there’s a slight drop in torque going from 65.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm on the BS4 model to the BS6’s 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm.

As expected the price of the MY21 Kawasaki Z650 BS6 has gone up with the new sticker of Rs 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom) making it about Rs 25,000 dearer than the BS4 model.

