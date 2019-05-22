MV Agusta Superveloce 800 set for 2020 Launch

The MV Agusta Superveloce 800 was showcased at the EICMA 2018 and they have now teased the possible launch of the bike in 2020.

A teaser picture of the MV Agusta Superveloce 800 was just posted by MV Agusta on their official Instagram page recently. In the picture, we get a glimpse of the bike in a dark garage, under a dim red light. The bike will have a retro design that will remind us of their motorsport legacy. It seems to be a tribute to the 1966 MV Agusta 500 Three that was the bike used by none other than Giacomo Agostini in his racing career.

The bike which was showcased had a silver and red carbon-fibre fairing. Seen just at the edge of the fairing is the trellis frame. The bike reminds us of old racing machines as the front fairing is crafted beautifully to fit in the windscreen and round headlight, which itself has an old-school yellow tint. The black and gold components on the Superveloce 800 support the red and silver, making it stand out.

The name MV Agusta Superveloce 800 suggests that the bike will probably get the engine from the F3, which has a 799-cc, three-cylinder unit that makes 148 PS and 88 Nm of peak torque. The bike had an interesting exhaust layout where we see two mufflers sticking out on the right and one poking out of the left side.

The MV Agusta Superveloce 800 will hopefully be introduced at the end of this year or early 2020. It is likely to be a limited edition model so we will probably get to see a very few of them hitting our shores.

Story: Azaman Chothia