Motul Partner with FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE)

Motul have entered into a two-year agreement with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) to hold lubricant and maintenance exclusivity at the event.

This partnership is yet another feather in the cap for Motul along with their previous involvements in the Dakar among other all-terrain events and their partnership with the off-road bike manufacturer Sherco. Motul and Sherco will offer a wide range of support services during the ISDE to approximately 20 private bikers from around the world in addition to support for the official factory team riders in their respective national teams.

Endurance racing is a format in which the bike’s tenacity is put to extreme test. Bikes, therefore, will benefit from Motul’s race-proven 300V Factory Line Off Road and 300V2 products, plus the specific 800 2T engine oil tailored for off-road use, Motul RBF 700 Factory Line Racing Brake Fluid – an ultra-high performance fluid perfect for this environment, and Motocool as well as the full range of MC Care products, all will be the ideal products for every competitor at the ISDE.

The venue for the 2021 edition of the FIM ISDE will be the Apennine region of Northern Italy between Lombardy and Piedmont. The event is chartered from 30 August to 4 September. The best enduro riders from around the world will travel over punishing off-road surfaces through the Italian countryside before ending with “The Final Motocross” on the Tazio Nuvolari Circuit, south of Milan. The total length of the whole course and the race will close to 1,000 kilometres.

At the crux of the event will be Motul with a number of engaging activities on site, for the competitors and fans and also digitally reaching out to people over social media platforms. The iconic Motul Racing Lab truck will be parked at the venue offering oil analysis and free advice to riders, just as it does during the Dakar Rally. Accompanying the truck would be customers and Motul Ambassadors from around the world.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy