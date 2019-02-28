Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

More Details on Bajaj-Triumph Joint Venture Emerge

by Leave a Comment

More Details on Bajaj-Triumph Joint Venture Emerge

Triumph India General Manager, Shoeb Farooq reveals more details about the upcoming models from the Bajaj-Triumph alliance. They plan on targeting the market of the famous thumper in the 350-cc to 600-cc category.

A short while ago, Indian motorcycle giant Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles from the United Kingdom announced their signing of a joint venture. As per the latest info from Triumph India’s head, the plan for this partnership is for Triumph Motorcycles to design and develop a motorcycle and Bajaj, with their enormous base and manufacturing infrastructure in the country, to build said motorcycles. This would be an interesting and potentially fruitful alliance, as we would get Triumph’s engineering expertise at a reasonable price tag.

The joint venture was originally signed by both companies in August 2017, but, the fine print is still being completely ironed out. The 350-cc to 600-cc segment is a potential goldmine in India and some other foreign markets, with other manufacturers like Jawa and Harley-Davidson too, joining the bandwagon. All of which are gunning down the leader of the segment, the ol’ thumper, Royal Enfield.

It will be very interesting to see what the two companies launch, after all the last alliance that Bajaj undertook to address the 350-cc segment gave us the KTM 390 Duke. Touché Bajaj. Triumph and Bajaj, the ball is in your court, and we are eagerly waiting.

Story: Zal Cursetji

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Watt a Bike!
New Suzuki Inazuma unveiled in the UK
Kawasaki unveil the Ninja 250SL and the Z250SL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap