Maxxis India M922F Tyres Launches for Electric Two-Wheelers

Maxxis Tyres have launched their M922F tyres for electric two-wheelers in India with proficient energy consumption features.

Maxxis Tyres have stated that the new M922F tyres are built with specialized compound technology which has allowed the company to produce lighter tyres. This lighter weight in-turn reduces energy consumption by five to ten per cent, enhancing the range of an electric two-wheeler. The Maxxis M922F tyres will be available in a 90/90-12 for the front wheel and 120/70-12 for the rear wheel. Maxxis also claim the tyre to work well in wet conditions.

In addition, The Maxxis M922F tyre receives Maxxis’s industry-best 5+1 unconditional warranty which allows the warranty to stand with even unserviceable and unrepairable tyres.

Commenting on the launch of the Maxxis M922F, Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India, said, “This is our first step towards contributing to the Government of India’s Clean India Mission. We are extremely glad to have launched these unique tyres especially crafted for the electric two-wheelers in the Indian market. The electric two-wheeler industry is on a growth trajectory and will witness exponential growth in the next few years. Maxxis is a world leader in producing tyres for the alternate fuel vehicle technology. With our specialised technical know-how, we feel that these tyres will be best suited for Indian topography.”