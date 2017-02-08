Mahindra Mojo Zooms into the Indian Book of Records

The Mojo adds a feather to its cap achieving the East-West ride across India in 85 hours.

Yogesh Chavan and Sudeep NS have etched their names into the Indian Book of Records by setting off from Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh and riding all the way to Koteshwar in Gujarat on their Mahindra Mojo motorcycles. They covered a total distance of 3,706 km. The remarkable part of this feat was that they managed to cover the distance in a mere 85 hours, making it the shortest time for such a ride. They beat the previous record of 107 hours by a fair margin.

The duo were smitten with the Mojo and its 295-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Speaking about his choice of motorcycles for the ride, Sudeep NS said, “If you’re a rider keen to ride far and wide to unexplored places in your search for new stories and experiences, I can recommend no better bike than the Mojo.” His partner for the ride, Yogesh Chavan also shared the same perspective because he said, “I have been riding for several years now and have ridden many different bikes. But the Mojo clearly stands out for its comfort, ease of riding and the confidence it inspires from a rider. That made the Mojo the obvious choice for our expedition.”

