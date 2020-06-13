Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Long-term Own Damage Vehicle Insurance to be Withdrawn

by Leave a Comment

Bundled long-term vehicle insurance packages for OD and TP to be withdrawn from 1 August 2020.

motorcycle insurance changes

Third party (TP) insurance remains mandatory for new two- and four-wheelers; five years for the former and three for the latter. What has changed is the package that also offers multi-year Own Damage (OD) policies along with TP coverage. Following complaints from consumers that insurers were overcharging for OD policies since there was no monitoring from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), IRDAI have decided to address the issue.

The government body acknowledged the issue at hand and clarified that actuarial pricing has been a challenge for insurers over the long term when it came to OD covers. Similar problems also surfaced in the distribution of the policies, especially in terms of affordability because it hiked the price of the vehicle significantly. Furthermore, these plans were rarely flexible and if the policy-holder ran into difficulty, it usually left them with a non-flexible long-term commitment that they could not get rid off without further financial damage. Taking all these points into consideration, IRDAI have announced that such bundle packages will not be offered from 1 August 2020.

The TP covers for long-term remains unchanged and is a rather good initiative by the government to ensure that all new two- and four-wheelers plying on our roads are at the least insured for third party damages. We understand some of you have questions about what happens to the validity of your vehicle’s documents since the country was under lockdown for a couple of months. We have a detailed story explaining just that. Check it out here.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

2014 Yamaha YZF-R6 breaks cover
All the Winners of the 2019 Bike India Awards
Two Helmets Rule for Two-wheeler Sales in Maharashtra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap