Limited-edition Honda CMX500 Rebel Bobber Supreme Launched in Thailand

The Honda CMX500 Rebel Bobber Supreme has been launched in Thailand with only 100 units on sale for 235,300 Thai Baht (Rs 5.43 lakh approx).

The Honda CMX500 Rebel is a modern-day retro cruiser and the limited-edition Bobber Supreme limited-edition has now been launched in Thailand, sporting a few changes. The main visual highlight that distinguishes it from the standard model is at the front of the bike where it gets a black headlight cover, that hides all the cables, and fork gaiters to further enhance its appeal as the Bobber.

The bike has also been fitted with a diamond pattern brown seat, special fuel-tank cap, a matte-black crash guard, and a new brake fluid reservoir cap. For additional protection, the bike also gets a new black radiator grille. For customization, Honda are offering a bunch of accessories for the motorcycle including a rear luggage rack, a black-seat with diamond pattern, set of pillion foot-pegs, and a saddlebag with panniers.

The Honda CMX500 Rebel Bobber uses the same 471-cc parallel-twin engine seen on the standard version of the motorcycle that puts out 47 hp at 8,600 rpm and a peak torque of 43 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The standard variant of the motorcycle in Thailand is priced at 222,780 Thai Baht (Rs 5.15 lakh approx), which makes the Supreme Bobber edition more expensive by about Rs 30,000.

The 500-cc range from the legendary Japanese manufacturers is expected to come down to India and be sold via the Honda Big Wing dealerships. The Rebel and the CB500X are expected to be the first models to make their way to our shores and will be priced around the Rs 5.50-lakh mark.