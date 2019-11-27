Kinetic Green and Autoline Industries Launch the E-Speed

Kinetic Green and Autoline Industries have come together to produce the E-Speed, which is an e-cycle for an attractive price of Rs 25,000.

Kinetic Green and Autoline Industries have formed an alliance in India to give us an interesting product at a fair price. The E-Speed is an all-new electric cycle. It has been launched in two variants and what differentiates them is the design and the fact that one has 26-inch wheels compared to the other with 24-inch wheels. The cycle can be run on either the electric motor or by pedalling.

Powering the cycle is a 250-watt (0.34 hp) electric motor that propels the bike to a speed of up to 25 km/h. The motor has been set up to deliver power to the front wheel, while the rear gets a disc brake. The 11-Ah lithium-ion battery pack is portable and can be charged just like a mobile phone at any AC socket. The battery takes three hours to fully charge and allows the cycle to run between 30 and 35 km. The main goal of launching theses e-cycles was to give a simple product to the common man and also reduce pollution.

The E-Speed will be available from the 1 December with the help of Kinetic Green’s strong dealership network set up across 150 cities in India. Autoline Industries’ role is to manufacture these e-cycles at their facility. The initial plan is to start with around 1,000 e-cycles per month and gradually move up to 10,000 e-cycles a month. The E-Speed has various uses and we hope it will appeal to the youth of today.

Story: Azaman Chothia