Kawasaki W800 Price Slashed to Rs 6.99 lakh

While most BS6-compliant bikes are slightly more expensive than their predecessors the classic-styled Kawasaki W800 is now a lakh cheaper.

Introduced last year, the Kawasaki W800 failed to make much of an impact on the retro-styled bike market, mostly dominated by Triumph’s Modern Classics. This was mostly down to the high Rs 7.99-lakh (ex-showroom) price tag, which immediately had prospective customers looking at the better-equipped competition. The Japanese company has now rethought the pricing structure of the 2020, BS6 version of this bike, and the new Rs 6.99-lakh (ex-showroom) price tag hopes to attract more buyers.

With a design clearly influenced by old-school British bikes, the Kawasaki W800 is powered by a 773-cc, air-cooled twin-cylinder motor nestled within its steel double cradle frame, which turns out a modest 52 hp at 6,500 rpm, while peak torque is 62.9 Nm at 4,800 rpm. The gaitered 41-mm telescopic fork lacks any adjustability, while the twin shocks at the rear are adjustable for preload. Electronic rider aids are limited to ABS at both ends, while the combination of the wire-spoked 19-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel give the bike its period-correct stance.

A Japanese alternative to the British- and European-built retro-themed bikes available in our market, the Kawasaki W800 is now ideally-priced to steal away a slice of the classic bike market from the competition. Hopefully Kawasaki will loan us a bike for a review soon.