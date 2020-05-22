Bike India

Kawasaki Versys 1000 BS6 Launched at Rs 10.99 Lakh

The latest iteration of the big Kawasaki Versys tourer has arrived.

Ideal for covering long distances on the highway, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 is arguably one of the best on-road tourers available today, bringing to the table a balanced blend of sportiness comfort and affordability. The 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is powered by an all-new 1,043-cc, inline-four-cylinder motor suspended from an aluminium perimeter frame, features a broad seat and high, wide handlebars for an upright riding position, and its Rs 10.99 lakh ex-showroom price tag make it one of the most accessible litre-class tourers in our market.

New features with this 2020 model include full-LED lighting with cornering lights built into the bodywork, an attractive dash that juxtaposes a large analogue tachometer with a full-colour, information-packed TFT screen, connectivity options and a full suite of lean-sensitive safety aids based on a six-axis IMU. The motor, tuned more for a wide spread of torque than for peak power, turns out a healthy 102 Nm at 7,500 rpm and 120 hp at 9,000 rpm; figures that can easily turn the surrounding scenery into a blur with a twist of the throttle.

A tarmac-bound tourer with adventure bike styling, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 runs on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with sporty 120- and 180-section rubber. Suspension duties are handled by a 43-mm Showa USD fork up front and a link-mounted Showa monoshock at the rear, with preload and rebound damping adjustability at both ends. A pair of four-piston radially-mounted monobloc calipers gripping 310-mm petal discs up front work with a 250-mm petal disc and single-piston caliper at the rear to bring this 255-kg (kerb) motorcycle to a halt, while the 21-litre tank should be good for up to 400 kilometres between fuel stops.

If you’re looking for a big comfortable motorcycle ideal for fast two-up touring, but with a sporty edge, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 should definitely be on your shortlist.

