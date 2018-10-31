Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Pre-bookings Start In India

by Leave a Comment

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Pre-bookings Start In India

India Kawasaki Motor have announced pre-bookings for their soon-to-be-launched middleweight super-sport Ninja ZX-6R. This comes ahead of the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer officially announcing the launch date and price.

The design of the Kawasaki ZX-6R is similar to its bigger sibling, the Ninja ZX-10R litre-class superbike, albeit with an evolution of the cowling. The motorcycle is feature-packed too, with twin LED headlamps, LED tail-lights, a quick-shifter, Kawasaki’s anti-lock braking system, traction control, a multi-functional LCD screen and more.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a middleweight super-sport that packs a 636-cc in-line four-cylinder engine making 130 PS at 13,500 rpm and 70.8 Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. However, once in motion and that ram-air intake starts to work its magic, the power output goes up to 136 PS. It sure is a rocket, but, it is also fun staying alive, hence to curb the speed you get dual semi-floating 310-mm discs up front and a single 220-mm disc at the rear, equipped with ABS, of course. The handling is supposedly enhanced by the pressed aluminium perimeter frame, making the bike quite flickable with good mid-corner composure. This, however, we shall only confirm once we ride it. Tarmac is met with Bridgestone’s new sports tyres, the Battlax Hypersport S22.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Pre-bookings Start In India

Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors, said, “First of all, we appreciate the support from many Kawasaki fans in India. Our fourth successive championship in Superbike World Championship (also known as WSBK) shows our confidence and expertise in manufacturing super-sport bikes in India. ZX-10R is the most affordable championship machine in India. Now by bringing Ninja ZX-6R in India, we are not only expanding the pool of super-sport bikes but we are also creating an exciting option in the middleweight class. We are pleased to present an opportunity to super-sport enthusiasts as same as ZX-10R. The customers will get an excellent opportunity to pre-book their Ninja ZX-6R during this Diwali.”

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Pre-bookings Start In India

The Indian version is being assembled at Kawasaki’s facility in Chakan, Pune and will be released in Kawasaki’s racing edition colour. Pricing for the bike has not been released yet, but Kawasaki have been pricing their assembled-in-India range of motorcycles quite well. We hope that this trend continues, but for now, only pre-bookings have been announced at Rs 1.5 lakh. The initial offer is valid from October 31 to November 30 and will be for limited numbers. Kawasaki have said that they would stop bookings after reaching target numbers and future lots would depend solely on the response to the pre-bookings here in India.

Story: Zal Cursetji

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Indian Motorcycles back with 2013 Chief
Production Mahindra Mojo unveiled; Centuro updated
BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS Motorcycles Launch in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap