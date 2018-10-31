Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Pre-bookings Start In India

India Kawasaki Motor have announced pre-bookings for their soon-to-be-launched middleweight super-sport Ninja ZX-6R. This comes ahead of the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer officially announcing the launch date and price.

The design of the Kawasaki ZX-6R is similar to its bigger sibling, the Ninja ZX-10R litre-class superbike, albeit with an evolution of the cowling. The motorcycle is feature-packed too, with twin LED headlamps, LED tail-lights, a quick-shifter, Kawasaki’s anti-lock braking system, traction control, a multi-functional LCD screen and more.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a middleweight super-sport that packs a 636-cc in-line four-cylinder engine making 130 PS at 13,500 rpm and 70.8 Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. However, once in motion and that ram-air intake starts to work its magic, the power output goes up to 136 PS. It sure is a rocket, but, it is also fun staying alive, hence to curb the speed you get dual semi-floating 310-mm discs up front and a single 220-mm disc at the rear, equipped with ABS, of course. The handling is supposedly enhanced by the pressed aluminium perimeter frame, making the bike quite flickable with good mid-corner composure. This, however, we shall only confirm once we ride it. Tarmac is met with Bridgestone’s new sports tyres, the Battlax Hypersport S22.

Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors, said, “First of all, we appreciate the support from many Kawasaki fans in India. Our fourth successive championship in Superbike World Championship (also known as WSBK) shows our confidence and expertise in manufacturing super-sport bikes in India. ZX-10R is the most affordable championship machine in India. Now by bringing Ninja ZX-6R in India, we are not only expanding the pool of super-sport bikes but we are also creating an exciting option in the middleweight class. We are pleased to present an opportunity to super-sport enthusiasts as same as ZX-10R. The customers will get an excellent opportunity to pre-book their Ninja ZX-6R during this Diwali.”

The Indian version is being assembled at Kawasaki’s facility in Chakan, Pune and will be released in Kawasaki’s racing edition colour. Pricing for the bike has not been released yet, but Kawasaki have been pricing their assembled-in-India range of motorcycles quite well. We hope that this trend continues, but for now, only pre-bookings have been announced at Rs 1.5 lakh. The initial offer is valid from October 31 to November 30 and will be for limited numbers. Kawasaki have said that they would stop bookings after reaching target numbers and future lots would depend solely on the response to the pre-bookings here in India.

Story: Zal Cursetji