Kawasaki Launch 2019 KLX140G Dirt Bike

India Kawasaki Motors have launched their 2019 KLX140G off-road motorcycle. This light and nimble trail-slayer gets no headlight or number plates, cannot be registered as a road vehicle and is ideal for enthusiastic dirt riders to hone their off-tarmac skills. Powered by a compact 144-cc air-cooled single nestled within a narrow steel frame, the KLX140G weighs only 99 kilograms and promises to be an absolute blast down any dirt road.

Speaking on the launch, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said, “Kawasaki has legendary history of dirt bikes. The KLX140G is ideal for every beginner who is willing to gain experience of trail riding. The beginners normally are adults and big youth of all sizes. Yet, the lightweight KLX140G is a comfortable fit to suit a wide variety of off-roaders. Besides, India has suitable landscape for dirt bikes. Therefore, I am sure that the KLX140G will have excellent success in India. ”

The Kawasaki KLX140G is priced at Rs 4.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and can be booked at Kawasaki dealers across the country.

