Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY) 2020 Jury Round Done

India’s top automotive journalists recently completed the jury round for IMOTY 2020.

Who will win the crown this year? You will have to wait until December 18 to know that but the jury have ridden and ranked each of the contenders based on various parameters. The motorcycle that tops the list will be awarded the highest honour that a two-wheeler made or assembled in India can receive. In addition to impressing the members of the jury, the motorcycle must also prove its importance in the Indian market in terms of how it has raised the bar in its segment. Finally, for what it brings to the table, the motorcycle must offer good value for money.

The jury for this year is as follows:

Rahul Ghosh and Dipayan Dutta, Auto Today

Jared Soloman and Arup Das, Auto X

Aspi Bhathena and Sarmad Kadri, Bike India

Sirish Chandran, Evo India

Kartik Ware and Pablo Chatterjee, Motoring World

Abhay Verma and Rohit Paradkar, Overdrive

Vikrant Singh, BikeWale

How are the contenders chosen? All the motorcycles launched between December 1 2018 to November 30 2019 are eligible for IMOTY 2020. The motorcycles that were shortlisted by the jury are:

Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Bajaj Pulsar 125, Benelli Imperiale 400, Hero Xtreme 200S, Hero Xpulse 200, Honda CB300R, Jawa, KTM 125 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha MT-15.

Here’s a brief insight into the voting process. First of all, the shortlisted motorcycle has to be present at the venue for the jury members to ride. Next, each member has 25 points at his disposal of which one motorcycle can receive a maximum of 10 points only. That being said, each member must award points to at least five motorcycles. To top it all, the top two motorcycles in each member’s list cannot be awarded the same points; thus singling-out a clear winner for each jury member.

Excited to see which motorcycle has performed best and passed the jury’s scrutiny? You have to wait till December 18 to find out.