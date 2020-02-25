Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250 to be Launched

The Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250 have been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.80 lakhs (ex-showroom).

KTM-owned Swedish motorcycle manufacturer, Husqvarna, revealed the pricing of their 250 range which were showcased at India Bike Week. In India, the Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250 will be sold out of the KTM showrooms and we can expect a launch in the following month. Post launch, the motorcycles are expected to be available across as many as 100 showrooms across 45 cities which could expand to almost 400 touchpoints country-wide.

The Svartpilen 250 features an upright riding triangle (as compared to its sibling) and comes shod with dual-purpose tyres. Husqvarna claim that this will contribute towards the motorcycle’s prowess both on tarmac and off it. Meanwhile, the Vitpilen 250 looks sportier and has an aggressive seating position to match.

Both motorcycles draw power from the 250-cc, liquid cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine that we have seen in the KTM 250 Duke. In the Huskies, it cranks out 30 hp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 24 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated through a six-speed gearbox. Suspension duties on both motorcycles are managed by a 43-mm USD fork at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking comes from a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. As for tyre sizes, both run a 110/70-R17 at the front and a 150/60-R17 at the rear.

Story: Joshua Varghese