How to Maintain Your Tyres During the Lockdown

Here is a list of tips, from Maxxis Tyres, that will help keep your motorcycle and scooter tyres in shape during the lockdown.

As we all know, tyres are a very important part of a motorcycle as they are the only link connecting the asphalt to the motorcycle. Ever since the lockdown began, our vehicles have not been used on a daily basis and while some of us are occasionally keeping them clean and starting them up, we can go a step further to maintain the tyres too. Maxxis Tyres have some tips on how we can do so and we explain why this would benefit your motorcycle or scooter.

Flat-spot

When a two-wheeler is parked, each tyre has only one spot of the tyre in contact with the ground. Due to the weight of the two-wheeler, that one spot is pressed down and causes that part of the tyre to get flatter. This flat spot will be caused if the bike is left in that position over a long period of time with no movement, so every few days the bike should be moved out of its parking position and put back after the tyres have been around. If possible and should space permit, the bike should be taken for a short spin which will put the tyres to some use.

Pressure

Always check the tyre pressure of the two-wheeler you own. We never want our tyres over-inflated or under-inflated but at just the ideal recommended tyre pressure for our riding comfort. However, in this situation, filling slightly more air in the tyres will prevent it from getting flat-spots as the extra air will give it the leverage needed to handle the weight of the bike better.

Main Stand

Most of our scooters and motorcycles, except for a few larger bikes, have a main stand. This is a great advantage because, with the main stand, one tyre is perpetually off the ground while one takes the remaining load of the bike. However, just leaving it on the main stand the entire time is not a good idea, and it is suggested that the bike be ridden from time to time.

Parking

If your parking area is open and your bike or bikes come in contact with the sun, cover them. Many a time, people use covers that do not manage to cover the entire bike and just the top. It is not advisable to keep the tyres in the heat for such a long time as the rubber degrades with long exposure to the sun. If you do not own a bike cover, an old, large bed-sheet should do the trick. From time to time, also clean your tyres and put some water over them as they get dry when they are left idle.

We are looking forward to the lockdown coming to an end so that we can start actually testing some tyres. Until then, these tips should help keep the tyres of your bike in great condition.