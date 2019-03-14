Bike India

Honda Update Four Motorcycles for 2019

2019 Honda CB Unicorn

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have updated the 2019 CB Unicorn 150.

The updates to the 2019 Honda CB Unicorn 150 include the soon-to-be-mandated anti-lock braking system (ABS), a fresh information console with blue illumination, and a new sealed chain for better durability. The CB Unicorn 150 is powered by an air-cooled, 149.2-cc single-cylinder engine that can produce a maximum power output of 12.7 PS at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 12.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm, the 2019 CB Unicorn 150 has been priced at Rs 78,815 (ex-showroom).

2019 Honda CB Shine CBS

 

The 2019 Honda CB Shine has also been updated with a Combined Braking System (CBS) with Equalizer. The “Equalizer” is activated to distribute the braking force between the front and rear wheels simultaneously which should result in more effective and confidence-inspiring braking. The 2019 Honda CB Shine has been priced at Rs. 58,338 (ex-showroom).

2019 Honda CD Dream DX_360

The 2019 CD110 Dream DX has also been updated with CBS with Equalizer and a host of new features such as silver five-spoke alloy wheels, chrome handlebar and carrier, painted front fender, cowl, tail cowl, and new updated graphics. The 2019 CD110 Dream DX CBS has been priced at Rs. 50,028 (ex-showroom).

Honda NAVi CBS 2019

The fun, little 2019 Honda Navi, which also happens to be the first 100 per cent indigeneously-developed model by Honda R&D India also received updated graphics along with the CBS with Equalizer for better braking. The 2019 Honda Navi CBS is priced at Rs. 47,110 (ex-showroom).

