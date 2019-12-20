Honda Motorcycles Produce 400 Million Units

Bike India

Honda Motorcycles have produced their 400 million-units globally since the company’s inception 70-plus years ago. This milestone includes all of the motorcycles Honda have produced from their 50-cc commuters to their mammoth 1,800-cc monsters. Today, Honda produces these motorcycles from 35 production houses across 21 different countries.

Takahiro Hachigo, Chief Executive Officer, Honda Motor said, “For 70 years, Honda has provided to customers worldwide motorcycles that make life easier and enjoyable. As a result, we have achieved our 400 million-unit milestone. I am grateful to all of our customers, and everyone involved in development, manufacturing, sales and service of our products. We will continue to do our best to provide attractive products that meet the needs and dreams of our customers worldwide.”

The Honda Activa commuter scooter is one of the highest-selling models for the company and that is manufactured in our India. At the same time with models like the big GoldWing and Africa Twin or the superb CB and CBR series, Honda still have an impressive line-up in their catalogue. Honda also plans on starting production on some of their bigger models in the country too.

Honda also have a massive name for themselves throughout the years with sports – think Mick Doohan or Marc Marquez if needed.

