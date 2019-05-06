Honda Dio Crosses Sales Milestone

The Honda Dio has crossed a major milestone by selling over 30 lakh unit since its inception.

The Honda Dio, India’s fourth highest selling scooter, is also the number one exported scooter from India.

Sold with a youthful persona, the Honda Dio has been a true success story to the ‘Make in India, For the World’ tag-line. A testimony to the success of the scooter is that it took Honda 14 years to sell the first 15 lakh units and have more than doubled that figure a lightning-quick three years later; showcasing the success of the Indian manufactured scooter in the 11 different foreign markets around the globe.

Speaking on the announcement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, ‘With its 17 years of legacy, Dio remains fresh as ever while celebrating the spirit of youthfulness. Convenient features and stylish looks make it a perfect partner for youngsters of today – not just in India but in international markets as well. We thank all our customers who choose to ride on the uber-trendy Dio while living life their own way.’

The Honda Dio is powered by a 109-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine making 7.93 PS at 7,000 rpm and 8.91 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The scooter is available in two variants, Standard and Deluxe, and in nine colour options. The price for the Standard variant is Rs 52,938 while that of the Deluxe is Rs 54,831, both ex-showroom.