Honda Commence Africa Twin True Adventure Camp

To bring the spirit of excitement to adventure motorcycle lovers, Honda kick start their nationwide initiative called the Africa Twin True Adventure Camp.

The Honda Africa Twin True Adventure Camp kicked off at a camp-site close to Damdama Lake in Sohna, Haryana. A total of 20 riders came together to participated in the event. Training and the basics of off-roading sessions were given to the riders by Vijay Parmar, President of the Himalayan Motorsports Association, along with his team of subject experts in a fun and interactive way.

The Camp is a combination of events that includes practical and theoretical sessions. Riders get a chance to brush-up their basics and learn more advanced off-roading techniques. The off-road capabilities of the Africa Twin and different riding modes for riding over different terrain are also explained to the riders. The Africa Twin is equipped with features such as Throttle by Wire, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and Dual Clutch Transmission technology which are further explained to the riders. The event, in general, is held to boost the riders’ confidence and give them a chance to ride across varying terrain including humps, underground turns, gravel, pits and dirt tracks.

Speaking on the start of the boot-camp, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “Africa Twin True Adventure Camp activity brings together the enthusiasts and the experts making riders experience more adventurous. The interactions between the community enhanced the learnings and skills to explore the full potential of this machine.”

Story: Azaman Chothia