Honda CD 110 Dream BS6 Launched With New Features

The 2020 Honda CD 110 Dream BS6 is priced at Rs 66,206 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) making it about Rs 13,500 more expensive than the outgoing BS4 model.



Interestingly, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter have released the ex-showroom Ahmedabad pricing for the Honda CD 110 Dream BS6 which is 62,729, though the city-wise prices are now available on the company’s official website. The steep hike of over Rs 13,500 is to justify the fuel-injected BS6-compliant engine along with a host of new segment-first features.

The Honda CS 110 Dream BS6 is being offered in two variants — Standard and Deluxe, and the main difference between the two is the body colour and decals. Both the variants are now equipped with handy features like an engine kill switch which wasn’t available earlier and is usually seen on more premium motorcycle model. Also new are things like a bright halogen headlamp with a pass switch, a 15 mm longer seat and a low-rolling-resistance rear tyre which aims to improve fuel efficiency. Segment first features also include a low noise engine starter for quick and refined crank-ups.



There are some changes on the powertrain as well to meet the stringent emission norms. As mentioned, the CD 110 Dream gets a new 109.51-cc fuel-injected BS6-compliant motor, which now produces 8.79 hp at 7,500rpm which is marginally more than before. On the contrary, torque has dropped slightly to 9.30 Nm at 5,500rpm. The 110-cc single continues to be offered with a four-speed gearbox as before. The big upgrade here is the employment of Honda’s low friction tech which further enhances fuel-efficiency.

The Standard model is available in black with red graphics; black with grey graphics; black with blue graphics; and black with cabin gold graphics. While the Deluxe, priced at Rs 67,206 (ex-showroom Mumbai), is offered in a range of metallic colours such as black; Geny Grey, Imperial Red; and Athletic Blue Metallic.

As before, the Honda CD 110 Dream BS6 is equipped with a telescopic fork, rear shock absorbers, and 130-mm drum brakes offering Combined Braking System. The new Honda CD 110 Dream BS6 will continue to compete with other commuter motorcycles like the Bajaj CT110 BS6, Hero HF Deluxe BS6 and TVS Sport BS6.