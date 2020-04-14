Honda CBR250R, Hornet 160R, X-Blade Removed From Website

The 250 cc-segment’s veteran, the Honda CBR250R, has been removed from the Japanese manufacturer’s India website along with a few other motorcycles; bringing down their listing to just three models.

In the wake of the BS6 transition, Honda 2Wheelers India have been updating their website with BS6-ready models. Today, the manufacturer’s line-up lists only three motorcycles; the Unicorn, the Shine and the SP125. What this means, of course, is that motorcycles including the legendary Honda CBR250R, CB Hornet 160R and X-Blade, have been dropped from their portfolio.

While the popular Hornet is likely to find its way back to the line-up later this year once things settle down the X-Blade may not have an immediate future, The bigger question is, what is the future of the Honda CBR250R? The motorcycle that was once the only reliable option in the 250-cc segment faced intense competition from the likes of KTM and Yamaha and the chances look bleak that it will make a comeback as a BS6-ready model. Perhaps the CBR300R replacement model, available overseas, will finally make it here.

Of course, we will bring you the news as soon as we receive any confirmation. If it does return to the line-up we hope Honda give it some significant upgrades both in the aesthetic as well as technical departments. Of course, we would love to see the Honda CBR250RR in India as well.

Also read: Everything you need to know about BS6

Story: Joshua Varghese