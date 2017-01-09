Honda CB Unicorn 160 Goes BS-IV and Gets AHO

The Honda CB Unicorn 160 is now BS-IV-compliant and comes with AHO.

Honda now have their second BS-IV-compliant two-wheeler in the 150-160-cc category, the CB Unicorn 160. It has been launched with an updated engine and the AHO (Automatic Headlamp On) feature. The 2017 version of the motorcycle is now shod with a new, longer visor and sports a ‘Matte Marvel Blue’ colour. The existing colours also receive updated graphics.

Powering the motorcycle is a 162.71-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that uses HET (Honda Eco Technology). It now churns out 14 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.92 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Currently, the bike is available in five different colours – Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Amazing White, Matte Axis Grey and Matte Marvel Blue. It is priced at Rs 73,552 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

