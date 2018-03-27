Honda CB Hornet 160R Launched

Honda CB Hornet 160R Launched_WEB
First shown at the 2018 Auto Expo, the new Honda CB Hornet 160R is now available at dealerships across the country.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched the updated version of their popular premium commuter the CB Hornet 160R at a starting price of Rs 84,675 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2018 edition of the Honda CB Hornet 160R comes with a new LED headlamp and tail-lamp, funky graphics, a revised instrument cluster, and more Hornet badging on the bike. The bike is powered by a 162.71-cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 15 PS and 14.5 Nm, and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. Components like the frame and suspension remain the same as before.

Apart from the new graphics, headlamp, tail lamp, and instrument console, the Hornet is also available with optional ABS. Below are the ex-showroom, Delhi prices for the four available variants:

CB Hornet 160R STD             Rs 84,675

CB Hornet 160R CBS             Rs 89,175

CB Hornet 160R ABS STD    Rs 90,175

CB Hornet 160R ABS DLX    Rs 92,675

