Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Hikes in Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Classic 350 and Himalayan Prices

by Leave a Comment

You will have to fork out Rs 3,000 more for the BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350, BS6 Classic 350 and the BS6 Himalayan.

With BS6 compliance the need of the hour and several upgrades required to ensure that all bikes burn fuel more cleanly, manufacturers have been tacking on components and rejigging engines to meet the new emission norms. The cost of is being transferred to the customer now. Buyers looking to perk up their garages post-lockdown with a new Classic 350, Bullet 350 or Himalayan will have to shell out Rs 3000 more than they would have before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill. So, current prices for the three bikes are: Rs 1.3 lakh onwards for the Bullet, Rs 1.6 Lakh onwards for the Classic and Rs 1.9 Lakh onwards for the Himalyan (all prices ex-showroom).

ALSO READ: BS VI-compliant Royal Enfield Classic 350 LaunchedRoyal Enfield Himalayan BS-VI Launched

The BS6 variants of both the Himalayan and the Classic 350 have been out for a while now, with both updates rolled out in January, but RE have seen it fit to bring in the price increase at this stage. Luckily, it isn’t too drastic a hike and most customers would probably swallow the hit without too much of a grumble. Especially since, as we reported, some RE dealers are offering up to Rs 10,000 off on merchandise on bikes booked before 31 May, meaning if prospective RE buyers act fast, they could escape the hike and even come away with a tidy discount instead.

ALSO READ: Royal Enfield Offer Free Merchandise

Classic-350-Black BS VI WEB

Senior Correspondent at Bike India Magazine

A travel-junkie who loves rock-n-roll and football, and spends endless hours playing video games in his free time

Harket Suchde – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

Royal Enfield Continental GT is go!
BMW TVS naked streetfighter spied
Yamaha WR 155 R - 7 Things to Know

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap