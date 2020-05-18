Hikes in Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Classic 350 and Himalayan Prices

You will have to fork out Rs 3,000 more for the BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350, BS6 Classic 350 and the BS6 Himalayan.

With BS6 compliance the need of the hour and several upgrades required to ensure that all bikes burn fuel more cleanly, manufacturers have been tacking on components and rejigging engines to meet the new emission norms. The cost of is being transferred to the customer now. Buyers looking to perk up their garages post-lockdown with a new Classic 350, Bullet 350 or Himalayan will have to shell out Rs 3000 more than they would have before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill. So, current prices for the three bikes are: Rs 1.3 lakh onwards for the Bullet, Rs 1.6 Lakh onwards for the Classic and Rs 1.9 Lakh onwards for the Himalyan (all prices ex-showroom).

The BS6 variants of both the Himalayan and the Classic 350 have been out for a while now, with both updates rolled out in January, but RE have seen it fit to bring in the price increase at this stage. Luckily, it isn’t too drastic a hike and most customers would probably swallow the hit without too much of a grumble. Especially since, as we reported, some RE dealers are offering up to Rs 10,000 off on merchandise on bikes booked before 31 May, meaning if prospective RE buyers act fast, they could escape the hike and even come away with a tidy discount instead.