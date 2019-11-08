Bike India

Hero Splendor iSmart BS VI Launched in India at Rs 64,900

The 2020 Hero Splendor iSmart comes with a 110-cc BS VI compliant, fuel-injected engine which makes marginally more torque than before.

Hero Splendor iSmart BS-VI India launch price and specs
Being the top-selling model for decades now, the Hero Splendor is the most important upgrade for the world’s largest motorcycle and scooter maker. It isn’t a surprise that the Hero Splendor iSmart is the first BS VI motorcycle in India. In its new avatar, Hero have given the commuter a complete makeover right from styling to the engine. The BS VI Splendor iSmart gets a slightly restyled design with a new dual-tone colour scheme. The new colours include Techno Blue and Black seen in these pictures; Sports Red and Black; and Force Silver and Heavy Grey.

Hero MotorCorp claim to have used an all-new diamond chassis, increased the front suspension travel by 15 mm while the wheelbase has been increased by 36 mm, and improved ground clearance to 180 mm; all of which help improve the motorcycle’s stability and ride quality. (Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 Rally Kit and Xtreme 1.R Concept Debut)

Hero Splendor iSmart BS-VI India launch price

The biggest change on the new Hero Splendor iSmart BS VI remains the cleaner 110-cc engine which is equipped with a fuel-injection system and delivers 9.1 hp at 7,500 rpm and 9.89 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. In comparison, the older BS VI-compliant 110-cc motor produced a little more power (9.5 hp) but slightly less torque (9 Nm). The new Splendor iSmart BS VI continues to feature the Hero’s i3S tech which will further aid fuel-efficiency. (Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Cross 25-Million Production Milestone)

The Hero Splendor iSmart BS VI has been introduced in two variants; a new top-end version with self-start and front disc brake and a base variant with self-start, drum brakes which is priced at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom).

