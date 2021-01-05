Hero MotoSports Team Rally Progress at the Dakar 2021 (Stage 1 and 2)

Hero MotoSports Team Rally delivered a solid Stage 1 at the 2021 Dakar Rally yesterday with all three riders finishing the stage safely and reaching the bivouac.

J-Rod finished the stage in 22nd place followed by Buhler in 29th and C S Santosh in 43rd position respectively. Starting first, for the team, Sebastian Buhler started the stage well but chose a wrong track along with a group of riders around 20 km into the stage, which resulted in him riding alone in the dust for most of the stage. Having lost time, he finished the stage in 29th position.

Joaquim Rodrigues started well but decided to be more cautious to avoid any unwarranted incidents right at the start of the Rally. Indian ace C S Santosh too decided to ride safe and finished in 43rd position.

Overall, it was a cautious day for the trio of Hero MotoSports riders. However, it also provided a lot of confidence to the Team. The Stage also saw the new Hero 450 Rally bike passing its first big test of the Dakar with a flawless performance. The riders will try to get into a more competitive rhythm in the second stage that is scheduled to go underway today. The 685 km Stage 2 will include a really long 457 km special taking the competitors from Bisha to Wadi-Ad-Dawasir.

Here is what the riders had to say after the end of Stage 1.

Joaquim Rodrigues (Competitor No. 27) said, “It felt like a really long stage today. I didn’t start very confident and definitely, my speed was also not up there. So, I decided to focus on navigation throughout the stage. But as soon as some riders passed me, there was a lot of dust and I lost my way a bit. But I am happy that the first stage is off my shoulder and now we take on the second one tomorrow.”

Sebastian Buhler (Competitor No. 24) said, “Today was a hard stage in general. It was more like an enduro stage but over stones. I made a small mistake in the beginning in choosing a track and after that, I was pretty much riding alone in the dust which was very difficult and risky. But it’s only the first day so I am happy to be back at the bivouac safely and tomorrow we will try to do better.”

C S Santosh (Competitor No. 50) said, “It was definitely not an easy stage today. It was a really physical stage with a lot of rocks to go through so it was slow and you had to always watch the roadbook. There were lots of direction changes and tricky navigation to set you off the track. So overall I think it was a very tough first stage of the Dakar and it sets the precedence for the stages to come ahead.”

Stage 2

In Stage 2 of the 2021 Dakar Rally, the three riders were able to make massive improvements. Joaquim Rodrigues finished Stage 2 in 12th place, Sebastian Buhler in 14th place, and C S Santosh in 36th place.

Leading the charge for the team, Joaquim Rodrigues delivered a stunning performance in the first sandy stage of the rally. As a result of this effort, he was able to climb into the top 20 in the overall rankings and is now placed 17th.

Sebastian Buhler was also not far behind his mentor as he too found his rhythm to achieve a faster pace in today’s stage. Improving on his overnight standings, he is now placed at the 24th position in the overall standings.

C S Santosh continued to grow in confidence and delivered a solid stage to leap up by several positions in the overall rankings to finish on the 36th position in the overall standings.

With 82% sand and close to 13% dunes, Stage 2 presented familiar surroundings to the competitors in contrast to Stage 1. With two riders in top 15 and solid performance by the bike, it was a stage of all-round gains for Hero MotoSports Team Rally.

For Stage 3, the rally will stay in Wadi Ad-Dawasir to do a 629 km loop that will include a timed special of 403 km.

Here is what the riders had to say after Stage 2:

Joaquim Rodrigues said, “Today was a completely different stage from yesterday. It was much faster with really soft sands and a lot of open ground. On one dune, my bike got stuck and the sand was so soft that it got buried almost up to the handlebar. So, I lost some time there trying to get out of that but otherwise, I felt a lot better today and kind of started to get into my rhythm again. I was able to finish the stage with no problems with the bike so it was definitely a much better day for me.”

Sebastian Buhler said, “It was a very nice stage with a little bit of everything – from soft dunes to sandy tracks, open tracks, and even some rocks. Our new bike worked very well in these conditions so I was able to ring at a decent pace and rhythm today.”

C S Santosh said, “I started the stage with a lot of motivation today. It was a fast stage and the new bike started feeling really good and safe, so I am really happy with that. I am slowly building my confidence and if I can continue like this for the rest of the stages, I think I will be in a really good position by the time the rally finishes. So, today was a good start in the right direction for me.”