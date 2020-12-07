Bike India

Hero MotoCorp Plan Stepping Into Premium Segment Motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp are planning to step into the premium motorcycle segment which will be accelerated due to the Indian motorcycle manufacturer’s tie-up with Harley-Davidson.

Hero MotoCorp have been successfully sitting at the top of the mountain in the motorised two-wheeled industry, with immaculate sales figures of their 100 to 200 cubic capacity motorbikes. Now, as the Indian manufacturer ties-up up American motorcycle giant, Harley-Davidson, the idea is to take the next step in the premium motorcycle region.

This will indeed be a big step for Hero, who have been keeping busy with a number of positively received new models in the recent past. In addition, the company will now be the official after-sales house for Harley-Davidson in India. This partnership between the two companies includes Hero developing and selling premium motorcycle in India under Harley-Davidson badging. Hero MotoCorp will also take care of service and spare part requirements in India too. Hero also plans to sell Harley-Davidson apparel through brand-exclusive outlets.

We can’t wait to see what offering Hero would bring to the premium segment of bikes. We shall keep you posted with further happenings of this interesting escapade.

