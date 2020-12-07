Hero MotoCorp Plan Stepping Into Premium Segment Motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp are planning to step into the premium motorcycle segment which will be accelerated due to the Indian motorcycle manufacturer’s tie-up with Harley-Davidson.

Hero MotoCorp have been successfully sitting at the top of the mountain in the motorised two-wheeled industry, with immaculate sales figures of their 100 to 200 cubic capacity motorbikes. Now, as the Indian manufacturer ties-up up American motorcycle giant, Harley-Davidson, the idea is to take the next step in the premium motorcycle region.

This will indeed be a big step for Hero, who have been keeping busy with a number of positively received new models in the recent past. In addition, the company will now be the official after-sales house for Harley-Davidson in India. This partnership between the two companies includes Hero developing and selling premium motorcycle in India under Harley-Davidson badging. Hero MotoCorp will also take care of service and spare part requirements in India too. Hero also plans to sell Harley-Davidson apparel through brand-exclusive outlets.

We can’t wait to see what offering Hero would bring to the premium segment of bikes. We shall keep you posted with further happenings of this interesting escapade.