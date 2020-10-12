Bike India

Hero MotoCorp Introduces 24×7 Road-Side-Assistance

Hero MotoCorp have introduced 24×7 road-side-assistance to their vast customer base in the country. Hero, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles has now made the journey, adventure, trip, or simple commute a little more free of stress.

Hero MotoCorp’s road-side-assistance is available all across the country and can be used via a toll-free number or through Hero’s customer app. There are a number of services such as on-call support, repair on the spot, fuel delivery, key retrieval, battery jumpstart, flat tyre support, towing services, and even accident assistance if needed. Hero’s road-side-assistance will cost owners Rs 350 as an annual registration fee, which does seem like an affordable amount for the said valued service.

Hero MotoCorp also organized a Mega Service Carnival for its customers in over 6000 locations all around India. Customers at the carnival saw a number of benefits such as discounted service labour charges, free washing and polishing, free nitrogen filling, an annual maintenance contract package, exchange offers, and more.

These are all strong customer based moves made by Hero which recently has also been making a number of impressive product launches too. The hope is that this direction by the Indian motorcycle manufacturer continues with the same vigour.

