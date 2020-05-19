Hero MotoCorp Announces Winners of Hero CoLabs – The Design Challenge.

Hero MotoCorp have announced the two winners of their innovative design challenge that was launched on 7 April.

Hero MotoCorp recently gave a chance to many enthusiasts, students and professionals to take part in their innovative design challenge. The two winners were Reshma KD from Bengaluru for the first challenge and Venkatesh R from Nagercoil for the second challenge. The first runners-up will receive Hero accessories or vouchers worth Rs 10,000 and second runners-up will receive Hero smart sunglasses.

The winners were decided on the basis of votes received by the entries and points given by the jury consisting of the senior leadership team at Hero MotoCorp. The first challenge was to design their own version of graphics for the iconic Hero Splendor+ and the second challenge was to design a Hero T-shirt/Hero riding jacket that had to be inspired by the XPulse 200.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp said, “The response to Hero CoLabs has been phenomenal. There is immense talent in our country waiting for a platform to showcase their skills and ability. We are excited by this new platform and its potential to collaborate and co-create. Congratulations to all the winners, runners-up and special mentions.”

Hero MotoCorp shortlisted and posted the top 100 designs, 50 from each challenge, on the website for voting. Participants also had the opportunity to post their designs on their personal social media pages to maximize the support for their entries. The entries jointly received nearly 25,000 votes.

These challenges received over 1,000 registrations and is a great initiative from the manufacturer as it gave a chance to many aspiring designers and bike enthusiasts to showcase their skill and creativity.