Hero Maestro Edge 125 and 2019 Hero Pleasure Launch

Hero MotoCorp are launching two new scooters on 13 May – the Hero Maestro Edge 125 powered by a 125-cc engine, and the 2019 Hero Pleasure with styling makeover.

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 was shown during the Auto Expo 2018 and has been waiting in the wings for the Indian two-wheeler industry to regain its growth momentum. As the industry hopes for the markets and buying sentiments to improve post the 2019 General Elections, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 is finally making its entry in India.

The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 will be powered by the same engine as the Destini 125. Hero’s newly developed 124.6ncc single-cylinder engine produces 8.8 PS and 10.2 Nm of torque. The Maestro Edge 125 could get a slightly sportier state of tune which will make it peppier to ride.

The buzz is that the Hero Maestro Edge 125 could be the first scooter in India to be equipped with a fuel injection system. This will help it meet the strict BS-VI norms which will be introduced next year. Like the Hero Destini, the new Hero Maestro Edge 125 will also get the i3S technology – which is basically a start-stop technology which helps the two-wheels automatically turn off the engine when it reaches a standstill, hence improving fuel economy. Since many of its competitors offer front disc brake, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 will also have this as an option.

Thanks to these features expect the new Hero Maestro Edge 125 scooter to be priced Rs 5,000 over its sibling Hero Destini.





The other scooter to be launched on 13 May will be the 2019 Hero Pleasure which was recently spied in India. The spy picture had actor Alia Bhatt, the brand ambassador for the brand, riding the upcoming 2019 Hero Pleasures while shooting for the new scooter’s TV Commercial.

The 2019 Hero Pleasure get a smarter new body styling and vibrant new colours. The compact scooter is popular with young college students and the design update is to make it more desirable.