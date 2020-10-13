Bike India

Hero Glamour Blaze Introduced With First-in-Segment Features

The Hero Glamour Blaze has been introduced in the country continuing to bolster the Indian motorcycle manufacturer’s commitment to an aggressive portfolio.

The Hero Glamour Blaze is a special edition variant in the Glamour series that will also be the bringer of a new feature in its segment, a USB charging port on the handlebar. This feature is generally seen by the big boys from Deutschland, Italia, and the land of the rising sun, but now the small capacity Indian commuter can be added to that list as well. A USB charging port will come in great use for riders that cover many a mile on the daily and rely on Google or similar to forge their routes. With the charging port now on the handlebar, a rider may just plug his technological gadget into a point close to its mounting point.

The Hero Glamour Blaze will sport the BS6 124.7-cc XSens Programmed Fuel Injection, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 10.8 hp and 10.6 Nm of torque. Transmission is carried out by a five-speed gearbox. In addition, the Hero Glamour Blaze also sports its i3S (idle start-stop system), together with Auto Sail Technology. The bike will come in a new Matt Vernier Grey colour and shall be priced at Rs 72,200 ex-showroom.

Commenting on the new motorcycle, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Glamour is a highly popular brand across the country and represents style and performance. The response to the new Glamour that was launched recently has been positive and now in its Blaze edition, the brand continues to resonate with the youth of the country.”

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We have a strong line-up of new products ahead of the upcoming festive season. The new Glamour Blaze is a high-on-energy edition that will increase its appeal for the young riders.”

