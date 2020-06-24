Heavily Upgraded MV Agusta F3 800 in the Works

The Italian, exotic-motorcycle manufacturers have confirmed that they are working on giving the stylish MV Agusta F3 800 a major makeover for MY 2021.

The MV Agusta F3 800 has made its name as one of the best three-cylinder sports motorcycles in the 800-cc segment. The design and styling of the F3 were inspired by the four-cylinder F4 – a design concept they have been using for years and still considered as some of the most beautiful superbikes out there. In an interaction over social media, Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta confirmed that the Italian motorcycle brand is working on an updated model of the MV Agusta F3 which will be unveiled in 2021.

Apart from this, Timur Sardarov also said that the updated F3 will get a completely new electronics package. As mentioned earlier, the design is unique and we can expect the manufacturers to give it subtle tweaks to keep it interesting for 2021. A new IMU unit will take care and enhance the experience for riders with power and ride modes, traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, and much more. We can also expect to see a new colour TFT display which has become a standard on most premium motorcycles today.

The current MV Agusta F3 is powered by a 798-cc, three-cylinder motor that makes 148 hp at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque of 88 Nm at 10,600 rpm. There is also a limited-edition F3 800 RC which is basically a more hardcore version of the bike wrapped in the manufacturer’s racing colours. The ‘Reparto Corse’ model puts out 153 hp at 13,250 rpm and a peak torque of 88 Nm at 10,000 rpm. With the new emission norms coming in to effect, it will be interesting to see what the power figures on the 2021 model would be.

The current MV Agusta F3 was priced at Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom) here and the few units of the F3 800 RC that we were lucky to get in India were priced at Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Since the new F3 seems to be coming closer towards the F3 800 R3 in terms of electronic aids, we can expect it to be priced between the two. Recent reports also state that MV Agusta are looking for a new partner in India after their partnership with the Motoroyale (part of the Kinetic Group) has come to an end.