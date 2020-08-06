Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Harley-Davidson to Scale-back Personnel and Operations in India

by Leave a Comment

American cruiser makers Harley-Davidson have decided to cut back on the staff and the assembly operations in India.

This decision comes as part of the brand’s Rewire program undertaken by new boss Jochen Zeitz. This program will see the brand focus more on strengthening key markets and less on expanding their presence in other geographies and verticals. As reported by the Times of India, not only are there job cuts for Harley-Davidson India’s staff and workers, but there is also a plan in motion to slash the operations at the brand’s assembly plant in Bawal, Haryana.

ALSO READ: Harley-Davidson Confirm Jochen Zeitz as CEO, Delay Launch of Bronx and Pan America

Furthermore, the same report goes on to cite inside sources at H-D who have claimed that current India MD Sajeev Rajasekharan will be put in charge of the brand’s entire Southeast Asia operations, including India, and will move bases to Singapore. This is another sign that the focus on the Indian market is diminishing further. We await official word regarding these moves from the hierarchy over at Harley-Davidson in India.

Source: Times of India

Senior Correspondent at Bike India Magazine

A travel-junkie who loves rock-n-roll and football, and spends endless hours playing video games in his free time

Harket Suchde – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

KTM 250 Adventure Spied Being Tested Again
BS6 KTM 250 Duke Launched At Rs 2.09 lakh
Royal Enfield UK Sales Skyrocket

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap