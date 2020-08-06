Harley-Davidson to Scale-back Personnel and Operations in India

American cruiser makers Harley-Davidson have decided to cut back on the staff and the assembly operations in India.

This decision comes as part of the brand’s Rewire program undertaken by new boss Jochen Zeitz. This program will see the brand focus more on strengthening key markets and less on expanding their presence in other geographies and verticals. As reported by the Times of India, not only are there job cuts for Harley-Davidson India’s staff and workers, but there is also a plan in motion to slash the operations at the brand’s assembly plant in Bawal, Haryana.

Furthermore, the same report goes on to cite inside sources at H-D who have claimed that current India MD Sajeev Rajasekharan will be put in charge of the brand’s entire Southeast Asia operations, including India, and will move bases to Singapore. This is another sign that the focus on the Indian market is diminishing further. We await official word regarding these moves from the hierarchy over at Harley-Davidson in India.

Source: Times of India