Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Harley-Davidson Roadster 300 Spied

by Leave a Comment

Speculations are that the Harley-Davidson Roadster 300 developed in partnership with Qianjiang Motorcycle of China will make its debut in India as soon as next year under the new Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson partnership.

QJMotor-SRV300-spied web

Pitted against bikes such as the Benelli Imperiale 400, Jawa, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Classic 350, the Harley-Davidson Roadster 300 is designed to make space for itself in the busy middle-weight segment of the Indian market. The motorcycle has reached is its production-ready phase and the pictures of the same have surfaced on the Chinese website –newmotor.com.cn.

The Roadster 300 will be the lowest capacity bike with a Harley-Davidson badge but will be called the QJMotor SRV300 in China. Styling cues of the Roadster 300 are inspired by the bigger Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The fuel tank and the low, single-piece seat make Roadster 300 resemble the popular Sportster model, the Iron 883. The extended rear fender and wide handlebars add cruiser-like design elements to the bike whereas the circular headlamp with a small flyscreen and the brawny fork give it a retro look.

The handlebar, mirrors, engine and alloy wheels have been coated with a black shade making the motorcycle look trendy. Keeping up with the new age the Harley-Davidson Roadster 300 may come with an all-LED lighting system and a TFT instrument display cluster with Bluetooth connectivity for navigation assist.

From the pictures, we gauge that the Roadster 300 might come equipped with upside-down fork at the front and dual coil-over shocks at the rear. The bike will most probably feature dual-channel ABS with disc brakes at both the 16-inch front and 15-inch rear wheels.

Powering the Harley-Davidson Roadster 300 (QJMotor SRV300) will be a new purpose-built 296-cc, water-cooled, overhead-cam V-twin engine which will come mated with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is rumoured to produce 30 hp, giving the bike a top speed of approximately 130 km/h and quite a bit of low-end torque owed to the V-twin configuration of the engine. The kerb weight of 163 kg will ensure a good power-to-weight ratio making the Roadster 300 capable of sporty performance without compromising on fuel economy.

Picture credits: newmotor.com.cn

Also read:  Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson Announce 11 New Dealers

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Triumph Trident 660 First Ride Review: Back to Basics
Honda Sunchasers 2021 - Riding in Paradise
New Triumph Scrambler 1200 Introduced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap