Harley-Davidson Lockdown Initiatives

American bike maker Harley-Davidson have announced several new initiatives for their customers during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Since we’re all bound to stay at home, Harley-Davidson India have launched a home delivery program, allowing prospective customers to explore the range of motorcycles on the company’s website, before connecting with the nearest dealer to set up purchase and payment options. Motorcycles will be home delivered free for those living within 40 kilometres of the dealership, beyond which a per-kilometre charge will apply.

Current Harley-Davidson owners whose product warranties are expiring during the lockdown period will get a 30-day extension on the warranty, while customers who have availed of the Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) planned maintenance program will get a 60-day extension of the service. The brand’s call centre and road-side assistance will also continue to provide support to customers. The brand has also kicked off a completely online version of their popular program; Passport to Freedom. The online series partners with notable names in the motorcycling world to talk about biking in general and some of their Harley-Davidson experiences.

To spread the Stay Home, Stay Safe message, H.O.G members from across the country contributed clips that were compiled into a short video, underlining the message that they were together in spirit, if not out on the open road. You can view that video here.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, H-D Asia Emerging Markets and India, had this to say, “For an experiential brand like ours, it is critical to stay engaged with customers and enthusiasts continuously, keeping them hooked to the brand. We have introduced a number of initiatives to keep them motivated and look forward to riding.”