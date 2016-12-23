Harley-Davidson Lead for Sixth Year Running

The American brand has consistently led sales among motorcycles above 601 cc

As per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (SIAM), Harley-Davidson India currently hold a 60-per-cent market share among premium motorcycles with a displacement of above 601 cc. The company commenced retail operations in India in 2010, and has consistently stayed ahead of the competition in this segment. In 2016 we saw Harley-Davidson dealerships spring up in several cities, including Coimbatore, Lucknow, Calicut, Guwahati and Ludhiana, and the company also opened the doors of its maiden merchandise showroom at Mumbai airport. Harley-Davidson have constantly reached out to Indian motorcycling enthusiasts with several initiatives, like the Legend on Tour mobile dealership, Passport to Freedom program to impart sound motorcycle skills and Harley Rock Riders, an annual motorcycle and music festival.

Speaking on this achievement, Vikram Pawah, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India said, “In 2016, we created powerful connections with new riders and strengthened our bond with our existing riders through our customer-led outreach. We are confident that our focused strategy, passion for our brand and progress on key initiatives make us strong and well-positioned for India’s dynamic market. With 24 outlets in 21 cities and 60 percent market share, we are looking to take the momentum forward into the years to come.”

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner. Anosh Khumbatta – who has written 55 posts on Bike India. Email

Related Posts via Categories