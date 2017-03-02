Harley-Davidson India Announce Free Storage for Defence Personnel

Harley-Davidson have offered to provide free storage facility for their Armed Forces Chapter. The chapter was started in 2015 and is exclusive to Harley-Davidson owners from the defence services in India. Selected Harley-Davidson dealerships across the country will offer the Armed Forces H.O.G members an option to store their motorcycles at the dealership while they are away.

This initiative has been taken to assist defence personnel who are away on duty for long periods of time. These officers can store their motorcycles at the dealership where they will be maintained in pristine condition until the owners come back to collect them, providing the owners with peace of mind while they are away on duty.

Col. Robin Sirohi (Retd.), Director, Armed Forces Chapter, said, “The new service by Harley-Davidson dealerships is sure to excite the community. It gives us great peace of mind to know that our motorcycles will be safe and sound while we are away. I would also like to extend our thanks to Mr.Bikram Puri H.O.G Regional Chapter Director who has been instrumental in forming the chapter along with the effort undertaken by Harley-Davidson India and its dealers to lookout for its customers.”

