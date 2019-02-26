Bike India

Bike India

Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special and Street Glide Special Coming Soon

Special editions of the 2019 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Sportster and Street Glide tourer will be launched in India on 14 March

Harley-Davidson India are preparing to launch the 2019 Forty-Eight Special and the 2019 Street Glide Special on 14 March. These two bikes are special editions of the standard models, and feature exclusive new colour schemes. The Forty-Eight Special can be told apart from the standard model by the ape-hanger-style handlebars and old-school graphics on the tank, while the Street Glide Special gets blacked-out wheels, fork, frame, engine covers, handlebar and exhaust, as opposed to the chrome on the standard bike.

The 2018 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is currently priced at Rs 10.57 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Street Glide retails for Rs 30.51 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the 2019 Special editions to be positioned slightly over these price points. Stay tuned for more details.

